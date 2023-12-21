India News
MMRDA's 'Third Mumbai' promises to be a dynamic hub fostering economic vitality and contributing substantially to the region's growth.
This initiative aims to create a 'Third Mumbai', encompassing areas like Ulwe, Pen, Panvel, Uran, Karjat, and surrounding regions.
It is envisioned to be a well-developed urban centre featuring residential zones, commercial complexes, data centers, knowledge parks, and financial institutions.
Approximately 200 villages, including 80-90 villages within the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), are expected to be integrated into the new city.
The objective is to establish robust infrastructure, including a comprehensive public transportation system, contributing to economic growth and enhancing the nation's GDP.
Plans include the development of a second Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Kharghar, offering around 150 hectares of land as a dedicated commercial zone.
To improve connectivity to the outskirts, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation is progressing with the ₹812 crore Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor; expected by December 2025
The development of 'Third Mumbai' aligns with discussions between MMRDA and NITI Aayog,
The development of 'Third Mumbai' is aimed at elevating Mumbai's GDP from $140 billion to $300 billion by 2030.
The new city is seen as a pivotal element in the collaborative effort to boost economic and commercial activities in and around Mumbai.