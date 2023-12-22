India News

CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has issued a set of directions to officials ahead of the highly anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Image credits: Getty

CM Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Ayodhya

Let's take a look at the key instructions and initiatives to ensure a seamless and grand welcome for guests and devotees expected to visit the sacred city.

Image credits: facebook

Selective Entry into Ayodhya on Jan 22

Only individuals with invitation letters or those on government duty will be allowed to enter Ayodhya on January 22, the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.

Image credits: Social media

Airport Arrivals

There is a possibility of around 100 aircraft arriving at the Ayodhya airport on the day of the Pran Pratishtha

Image credits: adobe stock

Guest Hospitality

Hotel and dharamshala bookings will be canceled on the day of the Pran Pratishtha to facilitate the stay of special invitees from across the country are expected.

Image credits: Getty

Accommodation Arrangements

In addition to the Trust's arrangements, accommodations for pilgrims will be organized in dharamshalas and hotels at fixed rates.

Image credits: social media

Digital Tourist Map

A digital tourist map for Ayodhya is to be brought. The map will provide information in all Indian languages, and major languages of countries associated with Lord Shri Ram.

Image credits: adobe stock

Transportation and Security

Arrangements for electric buses and enhanced security at the railway station were highlighted for devotees arriving after the consecration ceremony. 

Image credits: social media

Road Repairs

Road repairs, decoration on NHAI bypass dividers, and proper security measures were emphasized.

Image credits: @ChampatRaiVHP

Cleanliness and Parking

Instructions were given to maintain cleanliness throughout Ayodhya, with special attention to dust-free roads. Need for adequate parking arrangements was stressed upon.

Image credits: @ChampatRaiVHP

Inauguration Projects

Anticipating 1.5 to 2 lakh people on the PM's arrival, CM Yogi announced the inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores. 

Image credits: @ChampatRaiVHP

Beautification initiatives

Beautification initiatives, including painting and floral decorations, were proposed for Ayodhya bypass railings and roads.

Image credits: adobe stock

Ideal Behaviour

The government and police employees were instructed to exhibit ideal behaviour. 

Image credits: social media

Ayodhya's decor

Ayodhya's decor should reflect the splendor of Treta Yuga, extending to local monasteries and temples.

Image credits: social media

Infrastructure Development

The completion of the Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Dharma Path, and the road connecting Ayodhya Airport bypass to Nayaghat was prioritized.

Image credits: Twitter

Road Decoration

Special emphasis on decorating the Dharampath leading from the highway towards Nayaghat, mirroring the decoration standards of the Sultanpur Road to the Airport four-lane road.

Image credits: stockphoto
Find Next One