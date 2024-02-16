India News

Top 7 employment schemes for youths in India

Image credits: Freepik

ABRY - Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana

Image credits: Freepik

PMRPY- Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana

Image credits: Freepik

NCS PROJECT- National Career Service Project

Image credits: Freepik

MGNREGA- The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act

Image credits: Freepik

Aajeevika - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM)

Image credits: Freepik

PM SVANidhi Scheme

Image credits: Freepik

PMEGP - 1. Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One