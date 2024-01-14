India News
Milind Deora, 47, received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Boston University's Questrom School of Business.
Being one of the youngest members of the 15th Lok Sabha, Deora entered politics at the age of 27.
Deora defeated Jaywantiben Mehta of the BJP by a margin of 10,000 votes in the general elections of 2004 to become a Member of Parliament, representing the Mumbai South seat.
In 2011, Deora became Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology. Furthermore, he assumed the role as Minister of State for Shipping in October 2012.
Serving as the President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Milind Deora played a crucial role in the party's organisational structure.
Married to Pooja Shetty, the director of Walk Water Media, a film production business, and the daughter of former Adlabs chairman and film producer Manmohan Shetty.