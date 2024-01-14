India News

6 unknown facts about Milind Deora

Image credits: Milind Deora | Twitter

1. Education:

Milind Deora, 47, received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Boston University's Questrom School of Business. 

2. Entered politics at early age

Being one of the youngest members of the 15th Lok Sabha, Deora entered politics at the age of 27.

3. Political career

Deora defeated Jaywantiben Mehta of the BJP by a margin of 10,000 votes in the general elections of 2004 to become a Member of Parliament, representing the Mumbai South seat.

4. Taking key roles

In 2011, Deora became Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology. Furthermore, he assumed the role as Minister of State for Shipping in October 2012. 

5. Key role in Congress

Serving as the President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Milind Deora played a crucial role in the party's organisational structure.

6. Personal life

Married to Pooja Shetty, the director of Walk Water Media, a film production business, and the daughter of former Adlabs chairman and film producer Manmohan Shetty. 

