Investment vs Savings: Which one is more better?

Purpose

Savings are ideal for short-term goals and emergencies, providing quick access to funds.

Investments are better suited for long-term goals like retirement or wealth accumulation.
 

Returns:

Investments generally offer higher returns than traditional savings accounts, allowing your money to potentially grow at a faster rate.
 

Risk:

Savings in a bank account are low-risk but offer minimal growth. Investments carry a higher level of risk, but the potential for higher returns comes with it.
 

Inflation:

Investments may help combat inflation by offering returns that outpace it, whereas savings might struggle to keep up.
 

Liquidity:

Savings provide easy access to cash, while some investments may have restrictions on withdrawal.
 

Diversification:

Investments allow for diversifying assets, spreading risk, and potentially increasing overall returns, while savings lack this aspect.

