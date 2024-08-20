India News

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: 7 facts about India's youngest PM

Here are 7 lesser-known facts about India's youngest Prime Minister

Image credits: Pinterest

Hesitant Politician

Rajiv Gandhi entered politics only after the untimely death of his younger brother, Sanjay Gandhi, in 1980. Initially, he was reluctant to join the political field

Image credits: Pinterest

Pioneering IT Reforms

Under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership, India's information technology sector saw substantial growth. He was instrumental in advancing computerization and IT development

Image credits: Pinterest

Youngest Prime Minister

At the age of 40, Rajiv Gandhi became India's youngest Prime Minister following the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, in 1984

Image credits: Pinterest

Modernization Advocate

Rajiv Gandhi was a staunch advocate for modernizing India's infrastructure, particularly in the transportation and telecommunications sectors

Image credits: Pinterest

Nobel Peace Prize Consideration

In 1989, Rajiv Gandhi was considered for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in promoting peace and resolving conflicts, especially in Sri Lanka

Image credits: Pinterest

Tragic Assassination

Rajiv Gandhi's life tragically ended in 1991 when he was assassinated by the LTTE during a campaign rally in Tamil Nadu, bringing an end to his efforts to establish peace

Image credits: Pinterest
Find Next One