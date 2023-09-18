India News
PM Modi emphasized that the success of the G20 Summit was a collective achievement for India.
He recounted his personal journey, from the platform of a railway station to the Parliament, underscoring the transformative power of democracy.
The PM shared various records and milestones achieved in the Indian Parliament, reflecting its rich history and democratic strength.
PM Modi spoke about the concept of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and provided examples of unity in diversity.
PM Modi paid tribute to leaders who have contributed to India's growth, including Presidents, PMs and prominent figures like Sardar Patel, JP, Lohia, and Advani.
The PM applauded the contributions of unsung heroes such as Shramjeevis, security personnel, journalists, and others who play a vital role in the functioning of the nation.
PM Modi recalled historic moments in the Indian Parliament, from Batukeshwer Dutt's actions to the inspiring words of leaders like Nehru and Atal Ji.
PM Modi highlighted the enduring legacies of leaders like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shyama Prasad Mookerji, who made significant contributions to the nation.
The PM shared instances of historic occasions witnessed in Parliament, including the Green Revolution and the Cash for Votes scandal.
He recounted the parliamentary processes that led to the creation of various new states in India, reflecting the country's evolving political landscape.