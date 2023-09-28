India News

28-Sep-2023, 04:03:48 pm

7 famous quotes of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan

Image credits: Instagram

Everything depends on agriculture

Image credits: Getty

Food is the moral right of all who are born into this world

Image credits: Getty

You want to live in harmony with nature and with each other

Image credits: Getty

If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have chance to go right

Image credits: Getty

Farmers are the only indispensable people on the face of the earth

Image credits: Instagram

To me, agriculture is a beautiful form of culture

Image credits: Getty

Farming is a profession of hope

Image credits: Instagram
