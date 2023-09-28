India News
28-Sep-2023, 04:03:48 pm
7 famous quotes of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan
Everything depends on agriculture
Food is the moral right of all who are born into this world
You want to live in harmony with nature and with each other
If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have chance to go right
Farmers are the only indispensable people on the face of the earth
To me, agriculture is a beautiful form of culture
Farming is a profession of hope
