Beetroot juice: Health risks of excessive consumption

Excessive consumption of beetroot juice can lead to various health issues. Let's discover the potential side effects.
Beetroot juice, rich in vitamins, iron, and folic acid, boosts hemoglobin.
Experts warn against excessive beetroot juice consumption.
Beetroot's oxalate content may contribute to kidney stone formation.
Overconsumption of red foods like beetroot can cause beeturia.
Beeturia turns urine and stool red due to excessive beetroot intake.
Beetroot's nitrate content can cause stomach pain if consumed excessively.
Excess nitrates can cause fatigue, headaches, and dizziness, especially in pregnant women.