Health

Beetroot juice: Health risks of excessive consumption

Excessive consumption of beetroot juice can lead to various health issues. Let's discover the potential side effects.

Increases Hemoglobin Levels

Beetroot juice, rich in vitamins, iron, and folic acid, boosts hemoglobin.

Avoid excess consumption

Experts warn against excessive beetroot juice consumption.

Kidney stones

Beetroot's oxalate content may contribute to kidney stone formation.

Beeturia

Overconsumption of red foods like beetroot can cause beeturia.

Beeturia: Red urine and stool

Beeturia turns urine and stool red due to excessive beetroot intake.

Stomach pain

Beetroot's nitrate content can cause stomach pain if consumed excessively.

Headache and dizziness

Excess nitrates can cause fatigue, headaches, and dizziness, especially in pregnant women.

