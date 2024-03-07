Maha Shivratri 2024: 8 recipes that you can make for 'vrat'

Food
Make a fruit smoothie in which you can add fruits of your choice like banana, strawberry, apple etc along with curd. Blend it and add honey.
Roast dry fruits like makhana, cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts in ghee & consume them by adding rock salt & black pepper.
Food items prepared from buckwheat flour is consumed during vrats. You can make parathas made out of it with curd during the fast.
You can make a bottle gourd (lauki) sabji by mixing it with potatoes, tomatoes, and cumin with rock salt.
Sabudana Khichdi is mostly consumed during vrats which is made from soaked tapioca pearls (sabudana), potatoes, peanuts, and spices.
As a fresh and nutritious option, you can eat fruit salad made from bananas, apples, pomegranates or any fruits of your choice.
You can make rotis or puris by kneading chestnut flour with boiled potatoes or arbi. These are served with curd.
Samak rice pulao is a delicious dish made with samak rice, potatoes and mild spices. This is a nutritious option for fasting.