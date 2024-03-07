Food

Maha Shivratri 2024: 8 recipes that you can make for 'vrat'

Fruit Smoothie

Make a fruit smoothie in which you can add fruits of your choice like banana, strawberry, apple etc along with curd. Blend it and add honey.

Roasted Dry Fruits

Roast dry fruits like makhana, cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts in ghee & consume them by adding rock salt & black pepper.

Buckwheat Parathas

Food items prepared from buckwheat flour is consumed during vrats. You can make parathas made out of it with curd during the fast.

Bottle gourd sabji

You can make a bottle gourd (lauki) sabji by mixing it with potatoes, tomatoes, and cumin with rock salt.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is mostly consumed during vrats which is made from soaked tapioca pearls (sabudana), potatoes, peanuts, and spices.
 

Fruit Salad

As a fresh and nutritious option, you can eat fruit salad made from bananas, apples, pomegranates or any fruits of your choice. 
 

Chestnest flour roti or puri

You can make rotis or puris by kneading chestnut flour with boiled potatoes or arbi. These are served with curd.
 

Samak Rice

Samak rice pulao is a delicious dish made with samak rice, potatoes and mild spices. This is a nutritious option for fasting.
 

