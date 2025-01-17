Entertainment

YRKKH Spoler Alert!: Armaan takes revenge on Abhira

Vidya's vow after release from jail

Twists continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Vidya is out of jail and vows to ruin AbhiRa.

AbhiRa faces trouble

AbhiRa will be accused of bribery, leading to the revocation of her lawyer's license, leaving her devastated.

Armaan's revelation

AbhiRa suspects Sanjay Bansal, but Armaan confesses his actions to her.

AbhiRa's emotional turmoil

AbhiRa questions Armaan how their love turned to hate so quickly, recalling their past loyalties.

AbhiRa humiliated in court

Lawyers throw mud and criticize AbhiRa in court while Armaan silently observes.

What's next for AbhiRa?

Will AbhiRa forgive Armaan? Rumors suggest Armaan might divorce AbhiRa and remarry.

Paatal Lok 2 to Roshans: 5 New OTT releases you can't miss THIS week

'Mannat' to 'Jalsa': 8 unique names of Bollywood celebrity homes

Will 'Emergency' end Kangana Ranaut's BO drought? Check HERE

(PHOTOS) Inside Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's Juhu bungalow; Check