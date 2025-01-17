YRKKH Spoler Alert!: Armaan takes revenge on Abhira

Entertainment
Twists continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Vidya is out of jail and vows to ruin AbhiRa.
AbhiRa will be accused of bribery, leading to the revocation of her lawyer's license, leaving her devastated.
AbhiRa suspects Sanjay Bansal, but Armaan confesses his actions to her.
AbhiRa questions Armaan how their love turned to hate so quickly, recalling their past loyalties.
Lawyers throw mud and criticize AbhiRa in court while Armaan silently observes.
Will AbhiRa forgive Armaan? Rumors suggest Armaan might divorce AbhiRa and remarry.
