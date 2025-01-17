Entertainment

Paatal Lok 2 to Roshans: 5 New OTT releases you can't miss THIS week

I Am Kathalan (Malayalam Film)

Starring: Naslen K. Gafoor, Lijomol Jose, and Dileesh Pothan

Watch on: Manorama Max

Paatal Lok Season 2

Star Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tilottama Shome, and Gul Panag

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Roshans (Docu-series)

Star Cast: Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, and other Bollywood celebs

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ramanagara Bani (Telugu Film)

Starring: Rishikesh Gajgaunee, Chandra Haas, and Richa Joshi

Watch on: Aha Video

Vidhuthalai Part 2 (Tamil Film)

Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier

Where to Watch: Zee5

