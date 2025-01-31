Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Preity Zinta inspired Valentine's Day dress ideas

Recreate Preity Zinta's look for Valentine's Day

If you are going on a date night with your partner on Valentine's Day, then carry a gray colored tube style bodycon dress, which also has a black colored belt design

White Tube Style Dress

If you don't want to wear red on Valentine's Day, you can carry a white strapless long dress. Take white sandals and a white handbag with it

Sequin Strapless Dress

Try this look of Preity on Valentine's Day Eve as well. She is wearing a white, brown, black, gold shaded sequin tube style bodycon long dress

Black Off Shoulder Dress

You can also try this look of Preity on Valentine's Day. She wore a black colored bodycon off shoulder dress. Along with this, she adopted a messy look by curling her hair

Gray Off Shoulder Dress

If you want a princess-like look on Valentine's Day, then also carry a gray colored off shoulder dress like Preity. In which she looks very pretty

Fish Cut Tube Style Dress

This dress can make you look the most different. Wear a fish cut style long dress like Preity. In which a white colored tube style upper portion is given

