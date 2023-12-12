Year Ender 2023: Malayalam actors who passed into the ages

Entertainment
Veteran actor and politician Innocent passed away on March 26, 2023 due to complications arising from COVID-19.
Actor and comedian Mamukkoya passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode in April after collapsing on a football pitch, suffering a heart arrest and a brain haemorrhage.
Actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi passed away on June 5 in a car accident.
R Subbalakshmi passed away on November 30 in Thiruvananthapuram. She was known for her grandmother's roles in Malayalam films.
Subi Suresh, passed away in Kochi on February 22, 2023, due to liver-related ailments.
Kalabhavan Haneef passed away on November 9. According to reports, he had been receiving treatment for lung problems for a long time before he passed away.
Siddique, the renowned Malayalam director and screenwriter passed away following a heart attack on August 7, 2023.
Kailas Nath was receiving medical care for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis for a while before breathing his last in August.
Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi, known for humorous roles in hundreds of films, passed away at Marayur in Idukki district on June 18, 2023
Harish Pengan, known for his roles in movies like Maheshinte Prathikaram and Shefeekkinte Santhosham, breathed his last at a private hospital on 30 May 2023.