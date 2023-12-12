Entertainment

Year Ender 2023: Malayalam actors who passed into the ages

Innocent

Veteran actor and politician Innocent passed away on March 26, 2023 due to complications arising from COVID-19.

Mamukkoya

Actor and comedian Mamukkoya passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode in April after collapsing on a football pitch, suffering a heart arrest and a brain haemorrhage.
 

Sudhi Kollam

Actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi passed away on June 5 in a car accident. 

R Subbalakshmi

R Subbalakshmi passed away on November 30 in Thiruvananthapuram. She was known for her grandmother's roles in Malayalam films. 

Subi Suresh

Subi Suresh, passed away in Kochi on February 22, 2023, due to liver-related ailments.

Kalabhavan Haneef

Kalabhavan Haneef passed away on November 9. According to reports, he had been receiving treatment for lung problems for a long time before he passed away.

Director Siddique

Siddique, the renowned Malayalam director and screenwriter passed away following a heart attack on August 7, 2023.

Kailas Nath

Kailas Nath was receiving medical care for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis for a while before breathing his last in August.

Poojappura Ravi

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi, known for humorous roles in hundreds of films, passed away at Marayur in Idukki district on June 18, 2023

Harish Pengan

Harish Pengan, known for his roles in movies like Maheshinte Prathikaram and Shefeekkinte Santhosham, breathed his last at a private hospital on 30 May 2023.
 

