The drama in Anupamaa continues. Currently, the show depicts Anupamaa finding Adhya and being discharged from the hospital, followed by a grand welcome.
The show will now depict Anupamaa urging Ba and Bapuji to live together. Subsequently, some people will enter Shah House, creating a ruckus and accusing Vanraj of fraud.
These claims against Vanraj would shock everyone. They will disclose Vanraj fled after perpetrating a major scam. Then they'll vandalise the house.
On the other hand, Anupamaa will visit Megha with Anuj. There, Anu will discover that Adhya resembles their daughter Priya, which is why Megha calls her Priya.
Anupamaa will then meet Megha and make her realize that Adhya is her daughter, and she has wrongfully kept someone else's child. She is Priya's look-alike.
Megha would blame Anupamaa of not understanding child loss after hearing her statements. Anupamaa will summon Samar, causing a dramatic showdown.
Anupamaa will ask Megha if Adhya was happy with her. To this, Megha will reply negatively. It remains to be seen whether Adhya will return to Anupamaa or not.