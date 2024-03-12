Entertainment

Did Vijay Sethupathi reject Vibhishana's role in Ramayana? Here's why?

'Ramayana' cast

Director Nitesh Tiwari is generating anticipation for his next film Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and others. 

Vijay Sethupathi's role

It was rumored that Vijay Sethupathi was being considered for the role of Vibhishana, Ravana's younger brother and the monarch of Lanka. 

Why Vijay rejected the role?

However, current sources say that Sethupathi declined the part, citing a desire to avoid playing villains in films. 

Vijay's reaction to the role

Pinkvilla stated that "Vijay was blown away by the narration and visuals planned and also expressed interest in the film."

Vijay's replacement

Now it is reported that Harman Baweja is in talks to cast in his place.

About 'Ramayana'

'Ramayana' is slated to be a trilogy and is currently in the pre-production phase and will be released in 2025. 

