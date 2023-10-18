Entertainment

Waheeda Rehman to Dev Anand, recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Image credits: Getty

Devika Rani

Actress Devika Rani was the first laureate of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was honored at the 17th National Film Awards. 

Image credits: X

Prithviraj Kapoor

Prithviraj Kapoor received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1971. He was the third recipient of the highest honor in Indian cinema.

Image credits: X

Dilip Kumar

In 1994, Dilip Kumar was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. 

Image credits: Getty

Dev Anand

In 2002, versatile actor Dev Anand was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Image credits: Getty

Vinod Khanna

In 2017, The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was given to Vinod Khanna in recognition of outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Indian film.

Image credits: Getty

Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman received the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards event in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan in 2023. 

Image credits: X
