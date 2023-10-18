Waheeda Rehman to Dev Anand, recipients of Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Entertainment
Actress Devika Rani was the first laureate of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was honored at the 17th National Film Awards.
Prithviraj Kapoor received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1971. He was the third recipient of the highest honor in Indian cinema.
In 1994, Dilip Kumar was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
In 2002, versatile actor Dev Anand was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
In 2017, The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was given to Vinod Khanna in recognition of outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Indian film.
Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman received the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards event in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan in 2023.