Entertainment
'Maachis' to 'Paar', recalling late actor's best performances
Om Puri played the role of a Pakistani immigrant who was dealing with cultural clashes within his family. His performance earned critical acclaim and international recognition.
Om Puri's role as a poor laborer who becomes a victim of social injustice in this Indian film is widely regarded as one of his most compelling and memorable performances.
In this Indian political drama, Om Puri played a crucial role as a former militant. His character in the film was praised for its depth and complexity.
Om Puri's portrayal of a poor laborer struggling to survive in a harsh rural environment is a testament to his acting prowess and the film's powerful storytelling.
Om Puri's role of Anant Welankar, a conflicted and morally upright police officer, in this Indian drama film, is considered one of his most iconic and powerful performances.