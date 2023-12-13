Entertainment

Venkatesh Daggubati turns 63: Best films of the actor

Image credits: Instagram

'Kaliyuga Pandavulu' (1986)

Venkatesh's debut film, where he showcased his acting prowess in a dual role, was well-received by audiences.

Image credits: Instagram

'Bobilli Raja' (1990)

This film was a significant commercial success and further established Venkatesh as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry.

Image credits: Instagram

'Naarappa' (2021)

A remake of the Tamil film 'Asuran', Venkatesh delivered a powerful performance in this intense drama. His portrayal was praised for its emotional depth and intensity.

Image credits: Instagram

'Drushyam 2' (2022)

A sequel to the highly acclaimed 'Drushyam' this suspense thriller featured Venkatesh in a gripping role. The film received positive feedback for its engaging storyline.

Image credits: Instagram

'Adavallu Meeku Joharlu' (2022)

Venkatesh starred in this family entertainer, which portrayed his versatile acting skills in a heartwarming narrative.

Image credits: Instagram

'Venky Mama' (2019)

This family drama showcased Venkatesh in a significant role alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film resonated well with audiences and received positive reviews.

Image credits: Instagram
