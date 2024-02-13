Entertainment

'Lal Salaam' box office Day: Rajinikanth's film faces massive decline

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', her comeback film, is doing well in cinemas.

Image credits: Social Media

Rajinikanth makes a long cameo appearance in the film, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the key roles.

Image credits: Social Media

On Monday, February 12, the number of people watching 'Lal Salaam' dropped dramatically.

Image credits: Social Media

Though it is projected to fall during the week, all eyes are now on 'Lal Salaam' to see whether it can regain momentum over the weekend.

Image credits: Social Media

'Lal Salaam' debuted in cinemas on February 9 amid high expectations. The picture garnered mixed reviews from both reviewers and spectators.

Image credits: Social Media

On Monday, February 12, the film made its lowest-ever net income of Rs 1.13 crore in India. The total domestic box office collection after four days is at Rs 11.08 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

On February 12, the film had an overall occupancy rate of 15.29% in India. 'Lal Salaam' marks Aishwarya Rajinikanth's return to filmmaking after an eight-year break.
 

Image credits: Instagram

The sports drama sends an essential lesson about religious harmony. Kapil Dev, the cricket great, also appears in a cameo.

Image credits: Youtube
