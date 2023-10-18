Urfi Javed's latest fashion choice prompt online trolling, see photos

Entertainment
In the new video she shared online, Urfi Javed used banana peals to cover her body. This bizzare fashion created quite a stir among netizens.
Urfi is known for her unconvential yet bold fashion choices. Many people even consider her a DIY expert. She has also been praised by some bollywood stars for her confidence.
This time she faced trolling for her fashion choice. One user trolled her by commenting “12 rupay ke kpde..sale sale sale.”
Another wrote “Or kuch nhi milaa Kya urfi madem.” ("Couldn't you find anything else to wear?")
One of the user jokingly remarked “Kele se dress Banana koi inse seekhe.” Despite the frequent trolling Urfi endures, she consistently amazes us with her talent.