Dia Mirza: A 25-Year Journey in Bollywood

Entertainment
Born on December 9, 1981, in Hyderabad, Dia Mirza is celebrating her 43rd birthday. She was the second runner-up in Miss India 2000 and won Miss Asia Pacific.
Before becoming a beauty queen, Dia Mirza worked as an extra dancer in the 1999 Tamil film 'En Swasa Kaatre'. Her first lead role came in 2001.
Dia Mirza debuted as a lead actress in the 2001 film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, also starring R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.
Despite a 25-year career and over 40 films, Dia Mirza hasn't achieved a solo box office hit.
Dia Mirza appeared in blockbusters like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and 'Sanju', but in minor roles. Her relatively successful films include 'Parineeta' and 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha'.
Except for 'Cash', 'Parineeta', and 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', most of Dia Mirza's films haven't crossed 10 crores at the box office.
Dia Mirza remains active in films and web series. Her recent projects include the film 'Dhak Dhak' (2023) and the web series 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' (2024).
Dia Mirza has been married twice, first to Sahil Sangha (2014-2019), which ended in divorce, and then to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. She has a son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.
