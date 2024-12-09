Entertainment

Dia Mirza: A 25-Year Journey in Bollywood

Image credits: Instagram

Dia Mirza Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday

Born on December 9, 1981, in Hyderabad, Dia Mirza is celebrating her 43rd birthday. She was the second runner-up in Miss India 2000 and won Miss Asia Pacific.

Dia Mirza's Early Film Career

Before becoming a beauty queen, Dia Mirza worked as an extra dancer in the 1999 Tamil film 'En Swasa Kaatre'. Her first lead role came in 2001.

Dia Mirza's Debut: 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

Dia Mirza debuted as a lead actress in the 2001 film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, also starring R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

Dia Mirza's Box Office Performance

Despite a 25-year career and over 40 films, Dia Mirza hasn't achieved a solo box office hit.

Image credits: Instagram

Dia Mirza's Roles in Blockbuster Films

Dia Mirza appeared in blockbusters like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and 'Sanju', but in minor roles. Her relatively successful films include 'Parineeta' and 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha'.

Dia Mirza's Box Office Earnings

Except for 'Cash', 'Parineeta', and 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', most of Dia Mirza's films haven't crossed 10 crores at the box office.

Dia Mirza's Recent Projects

Dia Mirza remains active in films and web series. Her recent projects include the film 'Dhak Dhak' (2023) and the web series 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' (2024).

Dia Mirza's Personal Life

Dia Mirza has been married twice, first to Sahil Sangha (2014-2019), which ended in divorce, and then to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. She has a son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

