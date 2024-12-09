Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: Know why he is called Bollywood's 'Shotgun'

Entertainment
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha turns 79. Born in 1946 in Patna, Bihar, he has starred in numerous hit films.
Shatrughan Sinha delivered several blockbuster films. His popularity reportedly even made Amitabh Bachchan nervous.
In Bollywood, Shatrughan Sinha is known as Shotgun. But who gave him this name and what's the story behind it?
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sinha revealed journalist Shobhaa De gave him the nickname due to confusion surrounding the pronunciation of his name.
Sinha explained people often mispronounced his name, sometimes mangling it completely.
Different regions had different pronunciations, including Shatruganj, Shatruhan, Shatrudhan, and Shotrighno.
In Pakistan, during an event, he was called Shaturmurgh Sinha (Ostrich Sinha).
His first released film was Sajan. He played villainous roles in many films. His first hit as a lead hero was Kalicharan.
