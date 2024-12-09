Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: Know why he is called Bollywood's 'Shotgun'

Shatrughan Sinha turns 79

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha turns 79. Born in 1946 in Patna, Bihar, he has starred in numerous hit films.

Shatrughan Sinha, the Superstar

Shatrughan Sinha delivered several blockbuster films. His popularity reportedly even made Amitabh Bachchan nervous.

Shatrughan Sinha, the Shotgun

In Bollywood, Shatrughan Sinha is known as Shotgun. But who gave him this name and what's the story behind it?

Who gave him the name Shotgun?

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sinha revealed journalist Shobhaa De gave him the nickname due to confusion surrounding the pronunciation of his name.

Confusion over his name

Sinha explained people often mispronounced his name, sometimes mangling it completely.

Various pronunciations of his name

Different regions had different pronunciations, including Shatruganj, Shatruhan, Shatrudhan, and Shotrighno.

Called 'Shaturmurgh Sinha' in Pakistan

In Pakistan, during an event, he was called Shaturmurgh Sinha (Ostrich Sinha).

Shatrughan Sinha's Filmography

His first released film was Sajan. He played villainous roles in many films. His first hit as a lead hero was Kalicharan.

