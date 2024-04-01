The story behind Rohit Sharma's '264' car number plate

Entertainment
It is the Indian Premier League season and players are often seen traveling from one city to another and also very frequently to the stadium.
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma drove to the Wankhede Stadium instead of taking the MI squad bus.
A photo of his car's '264' number plate quickly went viral on social media.
Rohit owns a Range Rover which has the number plate 'MH01E00264'.
The number '264' holds a special place in Rohit's life.
It is his highest ODI score that came against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014.