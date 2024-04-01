Entertainment

The story behind Rohit Sharma's '264' car number plate

Image credits: Instagram

Rohit Sharma's '264' car number plate

It is the Indian Premier League season and players are often seen traveling from one city to another and also very frequently to the stadium. 

Image credits: X

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma drove to the Wankhede Stadium instead of taking the MI squad bus.

Image credits: X

A photo of his car's '264' number plate quickly went viral on social media.

Image credits: X

Rohit owns a Range Rover which has the number plate 'MH01E00264'.

Image credits: Instagram

The number '264' holds a special place in Rohit's life.

Image credits: Instagram

The number '264'

It is his highest ODI score that came against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014.

Image credits: Instagram
