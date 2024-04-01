Entertainment

Maidaan to LSD 2: 7 movies set to release in theatres THIS April

Ajay Devgn, Priyamani starrer 'Maidaan' to LSD 2 is releasing this April. Let's check out the 7 movies releasing this month

Maidaan

Sports-drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, starring Ajay Devgn is releasing this 10th of April in theatres

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release on theatres also on 10th of April

The Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thaur starrer movie is set to release on April 5. It's a cute love story

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Prateik Gandhi, Vidya Balan starrer is releasing on 19th of April. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy

LSD 2

This Dibakar Banerjee directorial is set to hit the big screens on April 19th

Thangalaan

The movie revolves around gold mining. The movie is set to release in April but the makers are yet to reveal the date

Monkey Man

This Dev Patel directorial will release globally on 5th April. The makers are yet to reveal the date of release in India

