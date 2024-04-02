SRK's Mannat to Ranbir's Vastu: How much do celebrities' houses cost?

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing villa in Mumbai's Bandstand district, known as 'Mannat', is said to be worth Rs 200 crore.
According to 99acres.com, Amitabh Bachchan's mansion 'Jalsa' spans 10,000 square feet and is worth Rs 112 crore.
'Vastu', Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Pali Hill, is believed to be valued at Rs 35 crore and has an interior area of 2,460 square feet spread across 12 floors.
Ranveer and Deepika's sea-view flat has a carpet space of 11,266 square feet and a 1,300 square-foot patio. The mansion cost Rs 118.94 crore, with a stamp fee of Rs 7.13 crore.
Virat Kohli and Anushka's Mumbai house is a four-bedroom apartment and the property spans 7,171 square feet with a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea and is valued at Rs 34 crore
Salman Khan has two floors up at Galaxy Apartments and his property price is reported to be approximately 16 crores.