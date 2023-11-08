Entertainment

Spotted: Sushmita Sen to Ranbir Kapoor, celebs raise the fashion bar

Celebrities, from Sushmita Sen to Ranbir Kapoor, were spotted elevating the fashion standard.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen was seen with Rohman Shawl at Ramesh Turani's Diwali bash. She was donning a beautiful black saree with pink border.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Kunal Khemu with Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Khemu was spotted with wife and actress Soha Ali Khan. Both sported a casual look for the photo.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor was spotted with her adorable dog. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt with grey trousers.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin was photographed on the streets of Mumbai, showcasing a stylish appearance in pink shorts and a white T-shirt adorned with trendy printed artwork.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Varun Tej

Varun Tej was spotted at an airport, sporting an all black look, with trousers and shirt. Varun Tej recently got married to south actress Lavanaya Tripathi

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted at an airport. She was wearing a black crop-top with black cargo pants.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. He was wearing a blue shirt with beige colour pants. He completed his look with a grey hat and shades.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
