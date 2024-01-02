Entertainment

Spotted: Aamir Khan to Ira to Malaika Arora; celebs look stylish today

Image credits: our own

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, the father of the bride looked handsome in a funky dhoti and graphic T-shirt as he came out of his home to meet paps.

Image credits: our own

Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, was spotted at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's set in Mumbai.

Image credits: our own

Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan was spotted in Bandra.

Image credits: our own

Tanishaa Mukerji

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji was spotted wearing a beautiful yellow dress.

Image credits: our own

Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi was spotted at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's set in Mumbai.

Image credits: our own

Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, will marry her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024.

Image credits: our own

Malaika Arora

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's set in Mumbai. She donned a sexy black gown. 

Image credits: our own

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan was clicked in a beautiful blue dress. She was seen posing for the cameras.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One