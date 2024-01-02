Spotted: Aamir Khan to Ira to Malaika Arora; celebs look stylish today

Entertainment
Aamir Khan, the father of the bride looked handsome in a funky dhoti and graphic T-shirt as he came out of his home to meet paps.
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, was spotted at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's set in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan was spotted in Bandra.
Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji was spotted wearing a beautiful yellow dress.
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi was spotted at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's set in Mumbai.
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, will marry her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024.
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's set in Mumbai. She donned a sexy black gown.
Gauahar Khan was clicked in a beautiful blue dress. She was seen posing for the cameras.