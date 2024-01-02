Entertainment

Who was Srividya, the actress who madly loved actor Kamal Haasan

Srividya

Srividya, also known as Sreevidya, was an Indian actress mainly known for her work in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films thrown in for good measure. 

Film with Kamal Haasan

Srividya was part of K Balachandar's film 'Apoorva Raagangal' where Kamal Haasan played the protagonist, and Rajinikanth played a supporting part. 

Kamal Haasan's affair

Srividya was madly in love with Kamal Haasan and believed she could marry him. Meanwhile, Kamal began to fall in love with Vani Ganapathi. Srividya was upset when she learned this.
 

George Thomas

George Thomas who worked as an assistant director and co-producer in a Malayalam film came to her as a comforting hand when he was in such a difficult phase.

Srividya- George Thomas love story

The two fell in love and Srividya decided to marry him despite her family disagreeing with her decision.

Srividya- George Thomas converted religion

Srividya switched to Christianity to marry George and in January 1978, they got married to George.

Srividya was cheated

George's true colors were revealed just a few months after the wedding as all of Srividya's possessions had been looted before she could find them.

Srividya's divorce

As a result, Srividya decided to divorce him. Even still, George refused to give away the home that Srividya had worked so hard to establish. 
 

