Silsila to Cocktail: 7 top Bollywood love-triangles

Dive into the enchanting realm of Bollywood love triangles! Discover seven films that navigate the complexities of romance, friendship, and heartbreak

Image credits: IMDb

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in a complex love triangle set against a background of the Indian Army

Image credits: IMDb

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Karan Johar directorial, this film features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in a love triangle that spans over two generations

Image credits: IMDb

Silsila (1981)

Silsila intricately explores love, infidelity, societal norms. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha, the film weaves a complex narratives

Image credits: IMDb

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Directed by Karan Johar, this movie delves into the complications of love and infidelity starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee in lead roles

Image credits: IMDb

Gehraiyaan

This Shakun Batra directorial explores the themes of infidelity and the challenges of modern day relationships

Image credits: IMDb

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in a love triangle that explores the dynamics of love and friendship

Image credits: IMDb

Cocktail

This contemporary film revolves around a love triangle involving Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It explores modern relationships

Image credits: IMDb
