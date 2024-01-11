Entertainment

Killer Soup-7 crime thrillers to watch on Netflix

Before watching Killer Soup, watch here 7 thrillers on Netflix.

"Ozark" (2017-2022)

It is a dark and intense American crime thriller series that revolves around a financial planner who relocates his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel.

"Delhi Crime" (2019)

This series is based on the real-life investigation of the Delhi gang rape case. It follows the police as they strive to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Mindhunter" (2017-2019)

An American crime thriller series that delves into criminal psychology and the development of modern serial-killer profiling at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"Narcos" (2015-2017)

A gripping series that chronicles the rise and fall of notorious drug cartels in Colombia, primarily focusing on the life of drug lord Pablo Escobar.

"Breaking Bad" (2008-2013)

It is a high-intensity American crime drama series that follows the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, into a ruthless drug lord.

"Sherlock" (2010-2017)

While not a typical crime thriller, "Sherlock" is a modern adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories. 

