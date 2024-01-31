Entertainment

Preity Zinta turns 49: 7 best movies of the actress

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress turns a year older, Let's look back at 7 of her best performances throughout the years in the industry. Here are 7 movies you must see of Preity Zinta

Image credits: IMDb

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

A heartwarming romantic drama directed by Nikkhil Advani, where Preity Zinta starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Image credits: IMDb

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film is a poignant love story between an Indian Air Force officer (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman (Preity Zinta)

Image credits: IMDb

Lakshya (2004)

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this war drama stars Hrithik Roshan as the lead, and Preity Zinta plays the role of a journalist named Romila Dutta

Image credits: IMDb

Kya Kehna (2000)

A drama film that addresses social issues like teenage pregnancy and societal norms. Preity Zinta's performance in this film was widely appreciated

Image credits: IMDb

Soldier (1998)

An action thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan, in which Preity Zinta plays a key role alongside Bobby Deol. The film is known for its suspense

Image credits: IMDb

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Though Preity Zinta has a relatively smaller role in this coming-of-age film directed by Farhan Akhtar, her presence adds to the overall charm of the movie

Image credits: IMDb

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

drama film directed by Karan Johar that explores complex relationships and societal expectations. Preity Zinta's role adds a layer of emotional depth

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One