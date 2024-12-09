Shah Rukh to Nora: 6 Bollywood stars' wedding performance fees details

Entertainment
Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi, and Sara Ali Khan recently performed at a wedding in Delhi. Find out how much these stars charge for dancing at weddings…
Reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan charges a whopping 8 crore rupees for attending and performing at private events like weddings. He is the most expensive star in this regard.
Nora Fatehi is known for her wedding dance performances. She is among the most expensive stars, charging 2 crore rupees for performing at private events.
Kartik Aaryan, despite being a rising superstar, charges a substantial 1.5 crore rupees for private events, including wedding performances.
While Sara Ali Khan might be seeking a box office hit, her wedding performance fee is approximately 1 crore rupees.
Gauhar Khan is a regular at weddings and private events. Her fee for performing at these events ranges from 8 to 15 lakh rupees.
The claims regarding celebrity fees are from Siyasat.com. Asianet News Hindi does not confirm these figures.
