Entertainment
5 yoga asanas to keep your mental health strong
Adho Mukha Svanasana's gentle inversion increases blood flow to the brain, which can have a calming and soothing effect on the mind.
Balasana, commonly known as 'Child's Pose,' is beneficial to mental health since it soothes the nerves.
The name of this asana denotes that it promotes happiness and relaxation of the mind and will help relieve anxiety and stress.
A good stay in this posture massages the heart, spine column, abdomen, and pelvic organs, making them feel refreshed and the mind restful.
World Heart Day 2023: 5 yoga asanas to keep your mental health strong