Shah Rukh Khan discloses why he hasn't worked in Hollywood films

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan attended the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai on February 14, where he discussed his career break and baking pizza, among other issues.
But the one that piqued everyone's interest was when he admitted to not working in Hollywood films.
"I have said this honestly but no one believes it, so I am gonna say it again. No one has ever offered me any work crossover of substance."
"I may have had conversations with people. I know a lot of lovely people from the West, English, and American film industry, but nobody has offered me any good work."
"I hear actors talk about 'Oh yes I want a crossover. I think I still have to learn how to be able to deliver to an audience that likes me."
"And instead of spreading myself too thin. And of course, if you are not offered a job, how do you take it? I have never been offered a film in Hollywood or England."