Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani SHAADI: Pre-wedding celebrations started

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani began their pre-wedding celebrations with a colourful Dhol Night that combined ethnic traditions and modern merriment.

Image credits: Social Media

On Thursday, Bollywood stars Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani began their pre-wedding festivities with a boisterous Dhol Night, filling the air with joy and excitement.

The couple, who planned to marry in a lavish ceremony in Goa, kicked off their wonderful journey with an occasion full of energy and traditional charm.

Dhol Night, a key component of Indian pre-wedding ceremonies, sets the tone for the upcoming festivities.

The night combines ethnic customs with modern celebration, bringing together family, friends, and close acquaintances to celebrate Rakul and Jackky's nuptials.

The location was decorated with vivid colours, traditional décor, and the rhythmic rhythms of the dhol reverberating through the air. 

Rakul and Jackky will marry on February 21 in Goa. The wedding will be attended by intimate family members, friends, and celebs. They will hold a two-day celebration in Goa.

Rakul and Jackky had taken a bachelor party vacation to Thailand with relatives and friends prior to the wedding. 

