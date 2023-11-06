Entertainment

Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award

 Michael Douglas best movies

Image credits: Instagram

Ant-Man

Michael Douglas debuted as Dr. Hank Pym, a brilliant scientist, and the first 'Ant-Man', in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Image credits: Instagram

Wall Street

For this role in 'Wall Street', Michael Douglas earned the Academy Award for Best Actor, and the film is a classic examination of corporate greed and financial ethics.

Image credits: Instagram

Basic Instinct

In this sensual thriller, Douglas plays Detective Nick Curran, who is investigating a murder case involving Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a seductive and cunning crime author.

Image credits: Instagram

Falling Down

Michael Douglas plays William "D-Fens" Foster, a guy who goes on a violent and darkly humorous trip through the streets of Los Angeles in 'Falling Down'. 
 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One