Michael Douglas best movies
Michael Douglas debuted as Dr. Hank Pym, a brilliant scientist, and the first 'Ant-Man', in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
For this role in 'Wall Street', Michael Douglas earned the Academy Award for Best Actor, and the film is a classic examination of corporate greed and financial ethics.
In this sensual thriller, Douglas plays Detective Nick Curran, who is investigating a murder case involving Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a seductive and cunning crime author.
Michael Douglas plays William "D-Fens" Foster, a guy who goes on a violent and darkly humorous trip through the streets of Los Angeles in 'Falling Down'.