Sara Tendulkar enjoys Dubai vacation with brother Arjun; Check photos

Entertainment
Sachin's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is often seen traveling. She shares posts from her travels on Instagram
Sara Tendulkar is seen having fun with her brother, Arjun. They took beautiful pictures during their trip, which can be seen on social media
Through her Instagram story, she is seen having breakfast with her brother Arjun. Both siblings look very happy in this picture
Sara is seen roaming the streets of Dubai with her brother Arjun. The view of palm trees on the streets of Dubai looks amazing in this picture
Sara is also very active in terms of fitness. She often shares her fitness videos on social media. She loves to work out
Sara Tendulkar, who went to Dubai for a vacation, did not forget to work out. In this picture, Sara is at a Pilates studio in Dubai, working out
Sachin's daughter has been appointed as the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation FDI India. By taking on this responsibility, she has started a new journey
