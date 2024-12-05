Entertainment

Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhat: 10 stars whose films flopped in 2024

Image credits: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt Instagram

1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar had three releases this year: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Rs 102 crore), Selfiee (Rs 30 crore), and Khel Khel Mein (Rs  39 crore). All three bombed at the box office.

Image credits: Social Media

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's only 2024 release, Jigra, was a disaster. The Rs 80 crore film earned only Rs 31.98 crore.

3. Suriya

Suriya's highly anticipated Kanguva flopped. The Rs 350 crore film earned only Rs 104.22 crore.

4. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas was a major disaster, earning only Rs 26 crore against a Rs 60 crore budget.

5. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, made on a Rs 250 crore budget, earned only Rs 151 crore, bombing at the box office.

6. John Abraham

John Abraham's Vedaa flopped upon release. The Rs 60 crore film only managed to collect Rs 26.71 crore.

7. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's I Want to Talk was one of the biggest disasters of the year, earning a mere Rs 1.25 crore.

8. Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja's two 2024 releases, Eagle (Rs 30 crore) and Mr. Bachchan (Rs 7 crore), were both major disasters.

9. Gopichand

Gopichand's Bhima (Rs 15.80 crore) and Vishwam (Rs 19.02 crore) failed to impress at the box office.

10. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's The Family, made on a 50 crore budget, earned only Rs 19.78 crore, becoming a superflop.

