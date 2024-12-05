Entertainment
Akshay Kumar had three releases this year: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Rs 102 crore), Selfiee (Rs 30 crore), and Khel Khel Mein (Rs 39 crore). All three bombed at the box office.
Alia Bhatt's only 2024 release, Jigra, was a disaster. The Rs 80 crore film earned only Rs 31.98 crore.
Suriya's highly anticipated Kanguva flopped. The Rs 350 crore film earned only Rs 104.22 crore.
Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas was a major disaster, earning only Rs 26 crore against a Rs 60 crore budget.
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, made on a Rs 250 crore budget, earned only Rs 151 crore, bombing at the box office.
John Abraham's Vedaa flopped upon release. The Rs 60 crore film only managed to collect Rs 26.71 crore.
Abhishek Bachchan's I Want to Talk was one of the biggest disasters of the year, earning a mere Rs 1.25 crore.
Ravi Teja's two 2024 releases, Eagle (Rs 30 crore) and Mr. Bachchan (Rs 7 crore), were both major disasters.
Gopichand's Bhima (Rs 15.80 crore) and Vishwam (Rs 19.02 crore) failed to impress at the box office.
Vijay Deverakonda's The Family, made on a 50 crore budget, earned only Rs 19.78 crore, becoming a superflop.
