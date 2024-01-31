Entertainment

Chiranjeevi at Times Square: Star honoured with Padma Vibhushan

On January 25, the Government of India presented Megastar Chiranjeevi the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to Indian film.

Kundavarapu Srinivas Naidu, a passionate admirer, paid tribute to the actor by exhibiting his photograph in Times Square, New York.

This comes days after the 'Padma Vibhshan' award. The video of Chiranjeevi's photograph at Times Square has gone viral across all social media platforms.

Jr NTR, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu and several celebrities congratulated Chiranjeevi on the honour. His family members, directors and producers visited him in person to wish him.

Chiranjeevi recently appeared in filmmaker Meher Ramesh's 'Bholaa Shankar', a Telugu version of the Tamil film 'Vedalam'.

He will begin filming for 'Vishwambhara' soon, which will be directed by Vasshista Mallidi.

UV Creations created the film, which is expected to be released in cinemas in Sankranti 2025. 

