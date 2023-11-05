Entertainment

Kung Fu Panda to Bambi: 5 top animated movies to watch with kids

Po's determination to become to the Dragon warrior in Kung Fu panda to the classical Bambi, here's a list of 5 animated movies you should see with your kids

Image credits: IMDB

Kung Fu Panda

The way Po believed that he could become the Dragon Warrior, this movie will similarly instill values of determination in kids

Image credits: IMDB

Bambi

This is a great movie to introduce your kids to disney animation movies, Bambi- the fawn's coming-of-age in the jungle is heartwarming. It deals with the themes of friendship, loss

Image credits: IMDB

The Lion King

Simba's return to claim his rightful place in 'Pride Lands' is a great movie to watch with kids

Image credits: IMDB

Frozen

Step into the world of Elsa and Anna through a kingdom which is eternally trapped in winter

Image credits: IMDB

Ice-age

Step into the world of Manny, Sid and Diego as they embark on a journey to return a lost human baby to it's family

Image credits: IMDB
Find Next One