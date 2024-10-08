Entertainment
Palak Tiwari Birthday: Chic photos, fun facts, and Bollywood career
Palak Tiwari turns 24, born in Mumbai in 2000.
Palak Tiwari exudes confidence, matching her mother Shweta in beauty.
Palak Tiwari stepped into Bollywood industry through music videos.
Palak Tiwari debuted with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Palak Tiwari is believed to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Palak Tiwari has also done many stunning and daring photoshoots.
Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and her first husband, Raja
Palak Tiwari witnessed her mother endure domestic violence as a child
