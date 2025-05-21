Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, is a Tamil action-drama that hit theatres on May 1 and performed steadily at the domestic box office.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film combines intense action, romance, and betrayal, centered around an orphan-turned-gangster seeking peace and a life with his love.
The storyline follows Paarivel Kannan, or Paari, whose violent past haunts him as he navigates betrayal, love, and a prophecy shaping his fate across multiple decades.
The film is expected to release on Netflix on June 5, 2025, though official confirmation from the streaming platform is still awaited by fans.
Netflix hinted at the release by sharing a poster featuring Suriya, teasing, “A man’s love can move mountains, but his rage? That’s Retro!”
Retro will reportedly be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, though it remains unclear whether Hindi will be among the supported languages at launch.
