Retro OTT: When and where to watch Suriya’s action packed movie

entertainment May 21 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:IMDB
Retro

Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, is a Tamil action-drama that hit theatres on May 1 and performed steadily at the domestic box office.

Directed by...

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film combines intense action, romance, and betrayal, centered around an orphan-turned-gangster seeking peace and a life with his love.

Storyline

The storyline follows Paarivel Kannan, or Paari, whose violent past haunts him as he navigates betrayal, love, and a prophecy shaping his fate across multiple decades.

OTT Release

The film is expected to release on Netflix on June 5, 2025, though official confirmation from the streaming platform is still awaited by fans.

Netflix hinted

Netflix hinted at the release by sharing a poster featuring Suriya, teasing, “A man’s love can move mountains, but his rage? That’s Retro!”

Retro available in multiple language

Retro will reportedly be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, though it remains unclear whether Hindi will be among the supported languages at launch.

