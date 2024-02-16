Entertainment

Kavita Chaudhary passes away due to heart attack

Kavita Chaudhary aka Kaveta Chaudhry best known for her role as Kalyani Singh in the 1989 television series 'Udaad' passes away.

She passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday night in Amritsar after a heart attack.

The funeral allegedly took place on Friday.

Kavita's nephew, Ajay Sayal said, "She died of cardiac arrest on Thursday around 8.30 p.m. She passed away at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar, where she was being treated."

Kavita was well recognized for her role as IPS officer Kalyani Singh in Udaan, a progressive show about women's empowerment that aired on Doordarshan between 1989 and 1991.

In addition to starring, she created and directed the serial, which was inspired by the life of her elder sister, police officer Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya.

