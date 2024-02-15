Entertainment

‘Dunki’ on OTT: When and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s film

On Valentine's Day, Shah Rukh Khan promised a big surprise, leading fans to believe that the OTT release of 'Dunki' would be revealed shortly.

That appears to be the case since Rajkumar Hirani's movie will be streamed on Netflix.

‘Dunki’ is now available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. An announcement of the same was shared on its official Instagram handle.

The caption on the poster read, “Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix! (sic).” 

‘Dunki’ also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochar in key roles.
 

The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was released in theatres on December 21. It was a box office hit.

Despite the competition with Salaar, Dunki did well at the box office.

