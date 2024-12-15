Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's film BREAKS record

Entertainment
Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 is creating a storm at the box office. The film's earnings are increasing rapidly every day
Pushpa 2's earnings saw a 71% jump. The film earned 62.3 crores in all languages on its second Saturday, i.e., the 10th day
It has been 10 days since the release of Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun's film has done a business of 824.5 crores at the Indian box office in 10 days
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is also creating a buzz at the worldwide box office. According to sacnilk.com, the film has earned 1190 crores at the global box office
On the 10th day, Pushpa 2 did business of 13 crores in Telugu, 46 crores in Hindi, 2.25 crores in Tamil, 0.45 crores in Kannada, and 0.35 crores in Malayalam
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has earned the most in Hindi compared to other languages. The film has so far collected 498.1 crores in Hindi. The film will soon earn 500 crores
Pushpa 2 was made by director Sukumar on a budget of 500 crores. The film recovered its cost in just 3-4 days
According to reports, Allu Arjun charged a fee of 300 crore rupees for working in the film Pushpa 2. This is the highest fee ever charged by any actor
Director Sukumar's film Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Apart from these, there are Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Satya, etc
