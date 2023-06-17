Entertainment

Prabhas to Ram Charan: 7 Actors who have essayed Lord Ram

Prabhas won the hearts of audiences as Lord Ram in Adipurush. Here are 7 renowned actors who have portrayed Lord Ram on screen.

Image credits: Image: Google HD posters

Ram Charan

Ram Charan portrayed an adapted role of Lord Ram in RRR. His nuanced performance hooked the audience and fans.

Image credits: Image: Google HD posters

Arun Govil

In the iconic television series Ramayan, veteran star Arun Govil's performance remains etched in the hearts of millions, signifying the virtues of Lord Ram.

Image credits: Image: Google HD posters

Gurmeet Choudhary

Choudhary's portrayal garnered immense love and admiration from viewers. The actor, though in Bollywood, to date is recognised for this role.

Image credits: Image: Google HD Posters

Nitish Bharadwaj

Though known for the role of Lord Krishna, not many know that he also played Lord Ram in one of the versions of the show.

Image credits: Image: Google HD posters

Gagan Malik

In the serial, 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman', Gagan Malik played the character of Lord Ram.

Image credits: Image: Google HD posters

Ashish Sharma

In the show, Siya Ke Ram, Madirakshi Mundle portrayed Goddess Sita and Ashish Sharma essayed the character of Lord Rama.

Image credits: Image: Google HD Posters
Find Next One