Prabhas to Ram Charan: 7 Actors who have essayed Lord Ram

Entertainment
Prabhas won the hearts of audiences as Lord Ram in Adipurush. Here are 7 renowned actors who have portrayed Lord Ram on screen.
Ram Charan portrayed an adapted role of Lord Ram in RRR. His nuanced performance hooked the audience and fans.
In the iconic television series Ramayan, veteran star Arun Govil's performance remains etched in the hearts of millions, signifying the virtues of Lord Ram.
Choudhary's portrayal garnered immense love and admiration from viewers. The actor, though in Bollywood, to date is recognised for this role.
Though known for the role of Lord Krishna, not many know that he also played Lord Ram in one of the versions of the show.
In the serial, 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman', Gagan Malik played the character of Lord Ram.
In the show, Siya Ke Ram, Madirakshi Mundle portrayed Goddess Sita and Ashish Sharma essayed the character of Lord Rama.