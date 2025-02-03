(PHOTOS) Rakul Preet Singh inspired 7 chic blouse designs for weddings

Entertainment
If your brother-in-law's wedding is coming up and you want to look unique, take inspiration from Rakul Preet Singh's trendy blouse designs. You can look stunning by choosing these
If you are newly married and don't want to wear too much jewelry, get a bold blouse design like Rakul Preet Singh's. You will look amazing in a tube neck net blouse
Include a bold blouse like Rakul Preet Singh's in your wardrobe, which you can wear with both lehengas and sarees. Such a noodle strap deep neck blouse will give a great look
If you want to choose a fancy blouse with a deep neckline, wear a multi-color bralette blouse like Rakul Preet's. You can look stylish by getting it made in a heart shape
Backless blouses in semi-sleeves make the outfit stylish. You too can get this flower print plunging neck blouse of Rakul Preet stitched. It will look great with minimal jewelry
For a glam look, you can take inspiration from Rakul Preet's sleeveless blouse. The actress has paired the Sitara saree with a heavy stone embroidered sleeveless blouse
If you want to look different, try a pearl work blouse. You can wear such a sweetheart neck ivory blouse with minimal makeup. The lighter the makeup, the more the outfit will shine
Choose a full-sleeve blouse design. This zero neckline black blouse of Rakul is in full sleeves and has been made designer by adding silver stones
