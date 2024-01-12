National Youth Day: 6 films that come with powerful messages

Entertainment
This film focuses on dyslexia and challenges the conventional education system. It encourages parents and teachers to nurture the unique talents and abilities of every child.
'Udaan' deals with the theme of freedom and self-discovery. The film tells the story of a teenager who rebels against his authoritarian father to pursue his passion for writing.
'Queen' follows the journey of a young woman who, after being jilted before her wedding, embarks on a solo honeymoon trip. The film encourages self-discovery and independence.
'Dangal' is based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters. The film challenges gender stereotypes, promoting the idea that girls can excel in any field
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Article 15' tackles issues of caste-based discrimination and social injustice. The film encourages the youth to question and confront prevailing societal norms.
'Chhapaak' addresses the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's story. The film raises awareness about acid violence and advocates for a more empathetic and inclusive society.