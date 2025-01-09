Farhan Akhtar birthday: Know details about his marriage, divorce

Entertainment
Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 51st birthday on January 9, 2025
Farhan Akhtar's love story is unique. At 26, he married hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, 6 years older than him
After nearly 17 years of marriage, Farhan and Adhuna separated. They have two daughters, Shakya and Akira
Farhan met Shibani Dandekar, 7 years his junior, in 2015. They became friends, and issues with his first wife began
After a five-year relationship, Farhan and Shibani married in 2022 when he was 48
Farhan and Shibani opted for a Christian wedding, choosing a neutral religion
