Farhan Akhtar birthday: Know details about his marriage, divorce

Farhan Akhtar's Birthday

Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 51st birthday on January 9, 2025

Married a woman 6 years his senior

Farhan Akhtar's love story is unique. At 26, he married hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, 6 years older than him

Divorced after 17 years of marriage

After nearly 17 years of marriage, Farhan and Adhuna separated. They have two daughters, Shakya and Akira

Fell in love with a younger woman

Farhan met Shibani Dandekar, 7 years his junior, in 2015. They became friends, and issues with his first wife began

Married again at 48

After a five-year relationship, Farhan and Shibani married in 2022 when he was 48

Christian wedding ceremony

Farhan and Shibani opted for a Christian wedding, choosing a neutral religion

